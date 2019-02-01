The author of the Jan. 25 State Journal letter to the editor "Socialism seems like a bad idea" decried what he referred to as the "socialism" allegedly being promoted by Democrats.

Socialism seems like a bad idea -- John H. Pickle Jr. Why are the Democrats pushing to get the United States to be a socialist country of any sort? Why?

The word "socialism" has been used and abused to the point it’s almost meaningless. At its core, socialism is an economic system in which the elected government owns the means of production and decides how to distribute the wealth of the society among society’s members.

Our government negotiating with pharmaceutical companies for lower drug prices is not socialism, but good business. Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid are not “free stuff” or socialism, but sensible programs maintained by taxes to ensure the basic needs of all our citizens are met.

The writer listed a bunch of international “bad guys” to “prove” his argument. But he overlooked an important characteristic of those nations. They were all autocratic dictatorships or one-party systems. Having tasted gerrymandered, one-party rule in Wisconsin from 2011 through the GOP’s “lame duck” session in 2018, I have no desire to repeat the experience.

When a society allows its distribution of wealth to become too concentrated in the hands of a wealthy few, it leads to government corruption and abuse.

Stan Ruesch, Lodi