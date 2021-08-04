The Wonder Bar is a shrine to crime and murder, and its destruction is long overdue -- Mark Schemmel

Why is anyone supporting the preservation of the Wonder Bar building in Madison?
The State Journal has already reported that the building "has deep ties to Chicago mobsters as a Prohibition-era roadhouse." The building is essentially a monument to crime and murder.
Whatever nostalgia TV and movies have created for the mafia, it is a body of organized criminals whose only purpose was and is to engage in heinous crimes. These crimes include, in part, the destruction of property, the extortion of legitimate businesses, and the murder of countless individuals.
The preservation of this building because of its "quaint" history of mob ties should be vehemently opposed by anyone who cares about eliminating symbols of hate. For all those innocent individuals who have suffered at the hands of the mafia, the destruction of the Wonder Bar is long overdue.
