The woke left is ruining America -- Sallie Helmer

The “woke” movement was gleeful on Jan. 20. The political left controlled both houses of Congress, and President Joe Biden was drafted to ram through their hard-left agenda.
U.S. pipelines were stopped. Gas and oil companies were warned that the lack of financing and new regulations would put them out of business. Critical race theory would be mainstreamed to get “rid of racism.” “Social justice warriors” could replace defunded police. Green agendas, the left hoped, would put an immediate stop to manmade “climate change.”
They created the sheer chaos and anarchy on the southern border and one of the most humiliating defeats in U.S. military history in Afghanistan. The left the labor-starved supply chain in shambles and sought out-of-control spending.
The left got what it wanted. So what did the people conclude after 11 months?
Polls reveal voters don’t like the unvetted and unvaccinated flowing across their borders, the worst inflation in 30 years, criminals that hurt the poor and rich, and pricier gas. Voters care less about our color and far more about our character.
Americans see sheer ruin, and they’re disgusted. They’re terrified that the left is not just failing but also wrecking the country and them along with it.