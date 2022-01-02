 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The woke left is ruining America -- Sallie Helmer
0 comments

The woke left is ruining America -- Sallie Helmer

  • 0

The “woke” movement was gleeful on Jan. 20. The political left controlled both houses of Congress, and President Joe Biden was drafted to ram through their hard-left agenda.

U.S. pipelines were stopped. Gas and oil companies were warned that the lack of financing and new regulations would put them out of business. Critical race theory would be mainstreamed to get “rid of racism.” “Social justice warriors” could replace defunded police. Green agendas, the left hoped, would put an immediate stop to manmade “climate change.”

They created the sheer chaos and anarchy on the southern border and one of the most humiliating defeats in U.S. military history in Afghanistan. The left the labor-starved supply chain in shambles and sought out-of-control spending.

The left got what it wanted. So what did the people conclude after 11 months?

Polls reveal voters don’t like the unvetted and unvaccinated flowing across their borders, the worst inflation in 30 years, criminals that hurt the poor and rich, and pricier gas. Voters care less about our color and far more about our character.

Americans see sheer ruin, and they’re disgusted. They’re terrified that the left is not just failing but also wrecking the country and them along with it.

Sallie Helmer, Ripon

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws Joe Biden and the "Ghost of Elections Yet to Come"
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics