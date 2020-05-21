The WIAA should save more dreams -- Tim Johnson

Many of the shattered dreams stemming from this pandemic involve high school student-athletes who never got the chance to fulfill their years of practice, competitions and goals.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association recently allowed for 30 days of summertime unrestricted coaching access for spring sports, giving students the “opportunity to have closure to their season.” This desperately needed shot in the arm will include competitions.

An even greater boost of morale could occur if the WIAA allowed the winter sports season to finish. Those few remaining student-athletes would then get closure both on their seasons and their chances to fulfill their dreams.

These athletes were tantalizingly close to fulfilling dreams competing at sectional and state levels. With a little effort, the WIAA could salvage the entire winter sports season, fulfill the dreams of many student-athletes, and inspire communities around the state.

It may be safest to limit or even eliminate fans. That’s fine. Just give the kids a chance.