The UW women's basketball team needs attention -- Bonnie Clayton

Well, Wisconsin Badgers fans, here we go again. Our top high school girl's basketball players are being lured away from UW-Madison.
Why is so little concern shown for this yearly spring exodus when our highly talented girls haul their sneakers to a school that doesn't shout "Bucky"?
I clearly (and painfully) recollect those abysmal Badgers football, men's basketball and women's volleyball seasons over the past four decades. Then came former chancellor Donna Shalala, who sought out Pat Richter as athletic director, who hired Barry Alvarez to coach the football team. Those three were driven to improve Badgers sports into the elite programs we now see. It took time, but we were patient because we knew they were making them a priority.
Who is grooming the women's basketball program now? Why do we quietly accept that it probably won't become an elite program? Why is there no outcry when our local major players leave for another forum where their loved ones have to drive at least an hour to see a game?
Where are the UW czars who will do what it takes to turn this program into a highly sought, post-high school experience? Our state basketball girls should strive to become Wisconsin Badgers. C'mon, athletic director Alvarez, make it so.
Bonnie Clayton, Marshall