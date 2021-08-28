The unvaccinated should wear masks -- Russell Pope

In regard to last Sunday's letter to the editor "Unlike abortion, jab must be choice" about the COVID-19 vaccine, I would like to make the following comments:

The right to an abortion is a law of the land. You may not agree with this, but you have no right to dictate whether or not a woman chooses to have a child. Abortions are legal in our nation.

With regard to vaccinations, a dictate to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is logical. Some hospitals and some businesses require that workers receive such treatment. The logic behind this is similar to the mask requirements -- to help prevent the spread of this disease to others.

You may have the right to choose not to be vaccinated. But in doing so you are likely to increase your risk of infection and therefore your risk of spreading the virus. If you do not want to be vaccinated, please wear a mask. I would consider it to be a civic duty to do so.

Russell Pope, Middleton