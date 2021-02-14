The unvaccinated may get shunned -- Greg Hakala

You may be shunned if you don't get vaccinated.
I can envision that those who refuse to get vaccinated will be left out of family events. We have an annual summer family party, and already one of the relatives claims he will not get vaccinated. He will not be invited to the party because other relatives with young children will not want to be around unvaccinated people.
A person who refuses to get vaccinated is only thinking of themselves and not others they will be around. You could end up being a social outcast if you avoid the shots.
Greg Hakala, Wisconsin Rapids