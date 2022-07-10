The unborn are created equal, too -- Patrick Hardyman

In the aftermath of the terrible mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on the Fourth of July, President Joe Biden tweeted the following: "The Fourth of July is a sacred day in our country -- it's a time to celebrate the goodness of our nation, the only nation on Earth founded based on an idea: that all people are created equal."

That same word "created" can be found in our Declaration of Independence. The word created can also be found in the first sentence of the first book of the Bible, Genesis.

Yet in this country our president, along with a great many others, believe it is just fine to eliminate the developing child in the womb of its mother. Where is the "goodness" in that? The vast majority of pregnancies in this country are the result of a free decision by two consenting human beings to engage in sex. Intended or not, sometimes one plus one can equal three.

The recent Dobbs decision was absolutely right in overturning the most barbaric and unjust Supreme Court ruling in our nation's history that has resulted in the deaths of nearly 65 million unborn children since 1973 when Roe was decided.

Our nation has suffered long enough with this court-sanctioned violence in the womb. President Biden's tweet was correct: "All people are created equal."

Patrick Hardyman, Blanchardville