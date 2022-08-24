The Trumps treat politics like a war -- Jeff Virchow

I was struck by the tone of a comment from Eric Trump, son of the former president, in his response to the recent primary results in Wyoming. He said, “Last night, my father killed another political dynasty, and that’s the Cheneys. He first killed the Bushes, then he killed the Clintons. Last night he killed the Cheneys.”

Son Eric has inadvertently or perhaps intentionally revealed the character of his father and those members of the radical wing of the Republican Party. They apparently view the political process as a war between competing parties and/or ideologies, the goal of which is to defeat all opponents and claim total victory.

They will settle for nothing less than the total destruction of our democracy. Their goal is to establish an oligarchy, an authoritarian regime with the power to eliminate all forms of opposition, thereby establishing their own dynasty.

Government is not a game of “king of the hill.” Our democracy depends on honest, intelligent, ethical people debating issues related to the common good. It’s not a contest to see who can acquire the most power. It will not bode well for the future of our nation if we allow these folks to lead us further down this path. Nov. 8 will be a bellwether for American democracy.

Jeff Virchow, Prairie du Sac