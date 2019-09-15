It should be clear by now (after 18 years) that the Taliban are not going away, ever.
We have been somewhat successful in ousting ISIS and al-Qaida. Neither of those groups need to control territory in order to launch terrorist attacks anyway. But the future of Afghanistan will be determined by the Taliban.
Does anyone really think that within a few months of our last troops leaving, the situation will be any different whether we sign an agreement or just pull out? It will not.
And in the meantime more American soldiers will be killed.
Dan Johnson, Madison