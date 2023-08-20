We always hear the phrase “the system is working" whenever we see a high-profile person or company lose in a court of law. It makes us feel like we live in a country where fairness and justice reign. It’s also a lie.

For the majority of the population, the system is not working. Our political leaders are corrupt and put into office by rich individuals and companies. Poor people pay payroll taxes and then get little help from the government: no relief from crushing student loans, no help in stopping the rising costs of health care (a system that is driven by profit) and no help in stopping the arrest and incarceration of our poorest citizens. Instead, these withheld taxes are sent to the black hole military budget.

Money is sent to military contractors so they can build jets and bombs and rockets and nuclear weapons that are only good for killing -- usually innocent civilians. So when people say “the system works,” one has to ask, for whom? It’s not working for the poor, the sick and the wage worker. It’s not working for our environment, either.

The system does work -- for the rich and powerful.

Timothy Melin, Verona