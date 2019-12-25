The swamp in fighting against Trump -- Brian Moyer

In the impeachment game, we all lose.
Washington is a swamp inhabited by liberal politicians, layers of well-paid bureaucrats, political operatives and consultants -- all wishing to see bloated government continue.
President Donald Trump attempted to drain that swamp and reduce the burden on the American taxpayer. As a result, the Democrats have disrespected the American people and our political system by attempting to undo the results of the 2016 election. They accuse the president of the same things their politicians practice with impunity.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton "lost" thousands of e-mails when asked to provide them to Congress. Vice President Joe Biden withheld Ukrainian loan guarantees and had a Ukrainian prosecutor fired when he attempted to investigate the corrupt Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, which paid Biden’s son $50,000 per month.
The American mainstream media has lost all journalistic integrity by providing one-sided coverage and serving as megaphones for the democratic socialists. The Democrats’ impeachment circus has cost taxpayers millions and sidelined legitimate legislative needs such as spending reforms, immigration reforms, healthcare reforms, welfare reform, the drug crisis and more.
Brian Moyer, Stoughton