The state of our union isn't strong -- David J. Rizzo

It’s common for a president to proclaim “the state of the union is strong” when delivering the annual address to a joint session of Congress. But for the American people to take heart in the proclamation, it has to be underpinned by facts.

America isn't prospering. Inflation has devoured any wage gains, and everything from milk to meat to gas costs more. We’ve gone from hard-earned energy self-sufficiency to energy dependency in the proverbial blink of an eye. America isn't safe and secure. Violent crime rates are on the rise, and instead of facing unequivocal punishment, the criminal element operates with impunity. Our police officers are under siege, and our southern border is a sieve.

America’s reputation was embarrassingly tarnished by the tragic debacle in Afghanistan. The waiving of sanctions on Russia’s oil pipeline gave its leader Vladimir Putin the additional leverage he needed to pursue his aggression into Ukraine. Meanwhile, China watches and waits.

Shamefully, two-thirds of our eighth-graders are not proficient at reading for their grade level. Instead of smiling and learning, our children are masked and indoctrinated.

A leadership vacuum has seriously weakened our union. Voters can fill that void by electing leaders who will make it strong again.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg