The Senate needs to get this right -- Delores Burrington

Civics should be taught more in schools. It would help all of us understand the power and responsibility of government.

If you have seen the musical "Hamilton," you are familiar with the song "The Room Where It Happens." The Senate will surely be that room. Republicans and Democrats will be there. I would like to think witnesses will be there.

We will all be there watching -- at least we should be. Civics teaches checks and balances, and we need that now. The "room where it happens" has a great responsibility, as do all of us, to get it right.

Delores Burrington, Palmyra

