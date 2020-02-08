The Senate isn't what used to be -- Peter McKeever

Shame on the U.S. Senate.
It once was filled with giants and people of integrity, character, courage and loyalty to their oath, country and the Constitution. These were men such as Daniel Webster, Everett Dirksen, Bill Proxmire, John McCain, Ted Kennedy, Harry Reid, Daniel Patrick Moynihan and Barry Goldwater.
Now, one party's senators are sycophants. They are men and women lacking courage, integrity and decency. They neither have nor deserve our respect. Their loyalty is only to their party and to President Donald Trump, which is a con man, liar and authoritarian whose loyalty is only to himself.
Senators such as Wisconsin's Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, should be ashamed of themselves. History will not treat them well. Sen. Johnson will be remembered, if at all, only for his blind obedience to President Trump and for his failure to honor his duty.
I am disgusted and mourn for our republic.
Peter McKeever, Monona