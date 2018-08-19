One wonders how President Donald Trump has time to issue all his tweets. Now the story can be told.
In the early days of the U.S. space program, NASA used monkeys for testing and training, even sending many up in spacecrafts. Technology has advanced dramatically over the years, and so has the technical ability of monkeys.
It is monkeys, I suspect, who type off the tweets coming from the president's Twitter account. Every morning, after being briefed by Fox News, the president meets with the monkeys and gives them the targets of the day's tweets. The monkeys have a list of words they are encouraged to use, such as "traitor," "disloyal," "enemy," "liar" and the usual phrases such as "fake news," "no collusion" and "witch hunt."
The president goes about his official business, and the monkeys send out the tweets. Once finished, the monkeys love to watch old Tarzan movies, but they are not allowed to watch any of the "Planet of the Apes" series. The senior White House adviser in charge of the monkeys is Jared Kushner.
The only problem has been the one day the president, after briefing the monkeys, slipped on a banana peel walking out of the room.
Howard Holmburg, Sun Prairie