The rich need to pay their fair share -- Dan Thomson

I am an old man who woke up from another night of bad dreams filled with blood, bombs and bullets. I want better dreams.

I want dreams like Martin Luther King's: "That one day this great nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed, ... that all men are created equal."

We lost direction as a country. Our goal as a country is opportunity for all, not wealth for a few.

I want a tax code that makes the rich pay their fair share once again, so working people can have enough to build their futures. As of now, much of our local and state government expenses are paid for by sales tax while upper-level income taxes have been drastically reduced since the 1950s and frequently not collected.

Make the rich pay their fair share, and we will have a better country.

Dan Thomson, Madison