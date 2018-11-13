If you think the recent election will change things at the national and state level, you are in for a big surprise.
With a majority of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and a majority of Republicans in the U.S. Senate, nothing will get done. The Democrats are already foaming at the mouth saying they can investigate and maybe impeach the president. The Republicans are digging in their heels and will not pass anything. Working together in Washington is a pipe dream.
At the state level, the first thing out of the mouths of Republicans was reducing the power of the new Democratic governor-elect. Redistricting will be bloody battle for both sides of the aisle. We need to get rid of the old guard who think they have a lifetime appointment.
We will never see a red or a blue wave if we continue to put people back in office who are the problem. We need term limits. Twelve years should be the limit for any politician. If they can't get their agenda done in that length of time, they shouldn't be there in the first place.
I doubt that will ever happen. Those in power would have to pass any law for term limits, and right now they are all comfortable sitting back and doing nothing while building their lifetime pensions
John Mauritz, Madison