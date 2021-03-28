The people want tougher gun laws -- Louise Lund

Once again, we send our thoughts and prayers to the victims of yet another shooting horror. And once again, our representatives in Congress immediately jump in to support the vicious National Rifle Association (which is under indictment). According to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, we need to go after the perpetrators, not prevent gun ownership. Apparently, he knows millions of soothsayers who can reveal these people to him.
In 2020 alone, guns in America ended the lives of over 41,000 Americans. When COVID took that many lives, we came together and spent millions of dollars to protect our people. Lives matter and need protection.
We know that 75% of our citizens support some form of gun control. They are from both political parties. Hunters don't need assault rifles. Many things need registration and background checks to be purchased. These ideas are necessary for guns, especially.
It's way past time for us to listen to our own people, to try to put an end to all the senseless, hate-ridden gun violence.
We're better than this.
Louise Lund, Madison