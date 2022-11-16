The people want divided government -- Hugh L. Roberts

We as a country want divided government.

Republican voters were hoping that if there ever was a year to repudiate the policies of the progressive, big-government left, this would be the year. Democratic voters look to the government to "fix" economic problems by reckless spending and bailouts. Self-sufficiency on the energy issue does not fit in the climate change agenda. They want high inflation so we look to them to "solve" the problem. By the way, who does inflation affect the most, rich or poor people?

That being said, I believe the biggest issue in this election was abortion. Democrats were able to frame the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision as eliminating the right to have an abortion. That is not the case. All decisions other than those named specifically in the Bill of Rights should be left up to the states. Our system of government was set up to have most decisions made at the local level.

Basically, my takeaway is to stay involved with the local decisions being made in our states, communities and local school boards.

Hugh L. Roberts, Randolph