The Packers deserve praise for strong season -- Vince Caruso

We should be praising the Green Bay Packers for their achievements under this COVID-19 crisis.
Yes, it would have been nice to see the Packers go to another Super Bowl. Were there errors? Yes. But at the same time, a lot of good things came out. Would it be easy to blame head coach Matt LaFleur and other coaches? It would. But we can also say the same for the players. But this is a unusual year.
Is that an excuse? I don’t think so.
Each team had to do whatever preparation is needed to win. Even though we lost, I feel each year that the Packers get better and better. As for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, I hope he doesn't retire. It's easy for me to say that, and you know when it's time to go. To the Packer organization: Hang your heads high. You all did a great job. We look forward to seeing you next year.
Vince Caruso, Madison