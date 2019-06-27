It boggles my mind that the House of Representatives impeached President Bill Clinton, but this House won't do the same with Donald Trump, who makes Clinton look like a Boy Scout.
Why isn't President Trump the subject of the impeachment process? President Trump constantly obstructs the work of Congress. Isn’t that the very definition of contempt of Congress? Each day that he refuses to provide information that Congress has asked for is a new sign of his contempt. Ordering staff to ignore subpoenas issued by Congress is more contempt.
Every time I see him before a group of his hardcore supporters, and he nods his head as he turns a bit back and forth, it reminds me of Benito Mussolini with his arms folded. President Trump acts like a dictator and bully.
I believe President Trump will go down in history as by far the worst president of this time. The House should impeach, lest they be similarly remembered.
Michael Howe, Madison