LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The high price of loyalty to Trump -- Jim Angevine

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has surely learned a lesson from his year-long contract with former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and his cronies.

Wishing to appear "loyal" to Donald Trump even though he claimed early on to have known there had been no evidence of widespread election fraud, Vos allowed the lengthy farce to continue until Gableman became an "embarrassment."

What was the outcome? Vos lost Trump's "loyalty," resulting in Trump's endorsement of Vos' opponent and near-defeat in the recent primary election. Meanwhile, Vos squandered over $1 million of Wisconsin taxpayers' money. Voters should reconsider their "loyalty" to Vos at the midterm election.

Jim Angevine, Madison 

