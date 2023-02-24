It was good to see former state Rep. Dave Travis, D-Madison, calling out Republicans a recent letter to the editor for their shameful and boorish behavior during President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address. This included shouts, boos and catcalls whenever they disagreed with what he was saying.

What was this? The U.S. Congress or detention for misbehaving middle-schoolers?

But would (or did) Rep. Travis express similar disdain when former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made a spectacle of herself by tearing up former President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech?

Here is a note to all politicians from both political parties: Wrong is wrong, no matter which political party you belong to.

When I and several other classmates misbehaved in sixth-grade, we got called in from recess and had to write "Stupidity is not a virtue, it is a sign of a weak mind." We had to write that 100 times.

Perhaps our Legislators should do the same.

Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac