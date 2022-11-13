The good old days of drag shows -- Eunice Gibson

Thank you for Froma Harrop's column in last Sunday State Journal, "The republic will survive drag queens." Because I am 88 years old and don't get out much, I have not attended any drag queen entertainments or drag queen story times. But Harrop's column brought back a memory.

When I was a University of Wisconsin undergrad in 1953 or so, I was active in Wisconsin Players. Mrs. Little, who presided over the costume shop at the Memorial Union theater, offered me a job sewing costumes for the Haresfoot Club performance. I don't think the term "drag queen" had yet entered the language. But everyone on campus knew that the Haresfoot Club performance involved brawny fraternity men singing and dancing while wearing makeup and dressed in skimpy skirts. The performance raised funds for charity, and it was very popular.

Better yet, I could earn $1.20 per hour for sewing, much better than the 90 cents an hour I earned at my other job. So I jumped at the chance to sew the skimpy outfits worn by the hulky male dancers, and the Harefoot Show performance was a big success.

But best I can remember, nobody brought guns or asked the Legislature to act. Those were the days.

Eunice Gibson, Madison