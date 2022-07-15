 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The Glen Golf Park is a public asset -- Margaret Hrncirik

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

My husband and I walked The Glen Golf Park recently and marveled at the scope of change in the course.

Thank you to Michael and Jocelyn Keiser for reimagining an inclusive and beautifully designed public space. More residents will have access to the variety of offerings at The Glen Golf Park, and golfers will have a newly renovated site to ply their sport.

The Keisers’ donation to make this endeavor become a reality is greatly appreciated. I also want to offer a big thanks to Zebra Dog design and Dan Bertler for donating their financial resources, time, effort and talent to provide finishing touches for The Glen Golf Park.

Margaret Hrncirik, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics