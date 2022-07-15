The Glen Golf Park is a public asset -- Margaret Hrncirik

My husband and I walked The Glen Golf Park recently and marveled at the scope of change in the course.

Thank you to Michael and Jocelyn Keiser for reimagining an inclusive and beautifully designed public space. More residents will have access to the variety of offerings at The Glen Golf Park, and golfers will have a newly renovated site to ply their sport.

The Keisers’ donation to make this endeavor become a reality is greatly appreciated. I also want to offer a big thanks to Zebra Dog design and Dan Bertler for donating their financial resources, time, effort and talent to provide finishing touches for The Glen Golf Park.

Margaret Hrncirik, Madison