The top 50 philanthropists in the nation were listed in the Feb. 22 newspaper.

One name missing was someone who claims to be the richest, the smartest, the "man of the people" -- former President Donald Trump. This is the same man who scammed the public with his lies about his previous charitable contributions.

In an Ohio appearance, he distributed Trump Spring Water from his estate. I'm sure this is a tax deduction.

This is the man who relaxed train safety regulations to help train executives.

The flimflam man is at it again.

Wayne Bruno, Merrimac