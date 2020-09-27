The entire GOP might be the problem -- Scott Whitney

Looking at the last four years, I have to genuinely ask: Has the Republican Party as a whole gone insane? President Donald Trump has been frequently and accurately described as a "malignant narcissist" -- a person whose only concern is his or her own power and gratification and who is willing to callously harm others to get those things.
Trump locked children in cages and tore families apart, and Republicans were fine with it. He funneled money from the government to his businesses, coddled dictators, damaged alliances and abandoned allies, encouraged violence against fellow Americans, and abused and violated constitutional principles.
Republicans were not only OK with this, they cheered it on. As long as they get their judges, as long as they keep their power, they are fine with it.
Now Trump is openly plotting to subvert our election and disregard the will of voters through lies about mail-in voting, voter suppression and outright destruction of votes and manipulation of electors. Are Republicans OK with all of this as well? Is Trump really the problem here, or is he just a symptom of a political party that has, as a whole, succumbed to malignant narcissism?
Scott Whitney, Platteville
