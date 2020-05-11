The disabled need access to tests -- Steven Salmon

I'm have severe cerebral palsy and live in a group home. Recently, I learned one of my care attendants tested positive for the conronavirus. I can't be tested without having symptoms.
President Donald Trump says plenty of tests are available. People with disabilities should be one of the first segments of the population to be tested. I'm worried about the care I will receive in the future. My care agency disinfected the entire house. But the thought lingers in my mind. Will I end up on a ventilator dying alone in an intensive care unit? I told my friends and family goodbye -- just in case I die.
We need to test the disabled. Sadly, people with disabilities will pay for years to come.
Steven Salmon, Madison
