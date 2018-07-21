We have been hearing about how the Russians colluded with Donald Trump's presidential campaign without any facts or evidence of collusion.
But the real collusion lies with the Democrats and the media for allowing illegal immigrants to come into our country, pretend to be U.S. citizens and then vote for Democrats. In many states they do not even need IDs to show they are legitimate.
That is why the Democrats want open borders into our country. So who is meddling in our elections? Try Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Vince Caruso, Madison