The COVID battle has not been won -- Val Schend

I respectfully disagree with columnist Marc Thiessen and his column in Friday's newspaper, "Don't put restrictions on vaccinated people."
The pandemic is not over, and there is or may be serious risk to vaccinated individuals. When you consider the leapfrogs of data and information learned and gathered since March 2020, we should assume we will be learning much from the transmissibility of this new variant. We have learned the data changes daily -- that is how science works.
Children, too, are at risk of contracting a COVID illness and even possible death. We are learning that vaccinated individuals are at risk of contracting virus-related illnesses, specifically the new delta variant. The delta variant has increased severity and is easily spread.
We also now know that vaccinated individuals can become ill with this variant and, regardless of their symptoms, are able to spread the variant. So far we've seen four major variants. As people remain unvaccinated, it's possible more severe variants may arise.
If asking children to vaccinate and wear masks at school saves even one life, I consider that sufficient justification.
We can live our lives and protect ourselves and others while wearing a mask and getting the jab. As President George W. Bush once preemptively stated "Mission Accomplished," Thiessen is again ahead of himself by stating "The battle has been won."