The court, not voters, returned GOP -- Gary Storck

The Dec. 24 front-page article "Evers, GOP seek a restart" reports that "voters chose to stick with the status quo in the November election."

It was not voters who decided to stick with the status quo at the statehouse. It was corrupt right-wing judges who upheld the unconstitutional and extreme gerrymandering Wisconsin has been subjected to.

That Gov. Tony Evers was reelected is a clear signal voters want a state where both parties work together for the common good.

So many popular ideas have been dead on arrival in our Legislature: medical marijuana, high-speed rail, expending health care.

GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, already is refusing to contribute any state money to passenger rail in a dim echo of his erstwhile pal, former Gov. Scott Walker, who voters rejected in 2018. Vos claims the train is too expensive but saw no issues with the Walker/Trump/Vos Foxconn blunder.

Gerrymandering is a stain on Wisconsin resulting in an illegitimate Legislature that thumbs its collective nose at the best interests of all citizens. Voters need to elect a new state Supreme Court justice in spring 2023 who will rectify this gross injustice and restore true representation in our Legislature.

Gary Storck, Madison

