The constitution is not suicide pact -- David Friedrichs

The lawsuit brought by the leaders of the state Senate and Assembly, coupled with the ruling made by the state Supreme Court about Gov. Tony Evers' "safer at home" order, will mean greater suffering and death for the people of the state.

I have never been more angry, disappointed, disheartened and disgusted by the political elements in this state. Those who feel that getting a hair cut at a salon or a beer at the tavern is more important than people are fools -- but they are well represented by the leaders in our Legislature.

Wisconsin has been my home my entire life. It has been my honor and privilege to be a public employee serving the people of the state for over 34 years as a professional engineer. Through good times and not so good times, my love and pride for this state and its people has never faltered. Those feelings turned to dust this week.

My health, my family's health, the health of my friends and neighbors mean far more to me than the economic health of this state. The constitution is not a suicide pact. Apparently, far to many people in positions of power think it is.

David Friedrichs, Madison