Thanksgiving trio is way to celebrate -- Larry Dobie

We will get together again over a great meal on Thanksgiving Day, and I will pull off my traditional Thanksgiving trifecta: Overeat, watch football and fall asleep on the couch.

I will also spend some free time ringing the bell at my favorite Metro Market red kettle for the Salvation Army, where I will meet many people doing some last-minute grocery shopping. Those people will be in a good and giving mood, and I will wish them my holiday trifecta greeting: happy Thanksgiving, merry Christmas and happy New Year.