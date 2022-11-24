 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Thanksgiving trio is way to celebrate -- Larry Dobie

  • 0

I’m thankful for no more political ads, but mostly for my family.

We will get together again over a great meal on Thanksgiving Day, and I will pull off my traditional Thanksgiving trifecta: Overeat, watch football and fall asleep on the couch.

I will also spend some free time ringing the bell at my favorite Metro Market red kettle for the Salvation Army, where I will meet many people doing some last-minute grocery shopping. Those people will be in a good and giving mood, and I will wish them my holiday trifecta greeting: happy Thanksgiving, merry Christmas and happy New Year.

Larry Dobie, Madison 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics