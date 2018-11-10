Thank you, Gov. Scott Walker. Thank you for your years of service to the people of Wisconsin and for everything you did to bring prosperity back to our state.
The election was hard fought, and the defeat was bitter. Maybe defeat came at the hands of a biased press or a "big lie" about pre-existing conditions.
Either way, unlike the left in this country, we accept the results. There won’t be protests in the streets, inane singalongs, calls for recall or violent takeovers of public buildings. Republicans will accept the results of the election and move on with their lives.
But we will come back stronger and, God willing, we will have a strong candidate to run against the soon-to-be four years of failure and incompetence under Tony Evers. A third Gov. Walker term sounds good, but I also like the sounds of a Gov. Brad Schimel, Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch or Gov. Leah Vukmir.
Michael Kauper, Middleton