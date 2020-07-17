Thanks to those who wear face masks -- Bonita Sitter

As we settle in to live with this pandemic for the long haul and figure out ways to more safely do errands, support local businesses and resume some social connections, I want to thank everyone who is wearing a mask to help protect me and everyone else they encounter.
I’m in the category of high risk if I get infected, so I’m also choosing to add a face shield to further protect myself. These are not difficult steps, and it is a way we can significantly cut infection rates, according to epidemiologists. Many places are selling locally made masks. I am definitely more likely to support a business that participates in protecting public health with masks, hand sanitizer and plexiglass at the cashier counter.
We can all play a role in getting our country through this difficulty. Face masks, careful sanitation and physical distancing are relatively easy ways to show each other we care about everyone’s well being.
Thanks to everyone who is adapting to new habits.
Bonita Sitter, Blue Mounds
