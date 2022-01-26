 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thanks to those who shovel snow -- Janice Knapp-Cordes

  • 0

I am one of those (not-so) little old ladies who uses the bus and a rolling cart to do grocery shopping. (We choose to live without a car.)

I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all the people and institutions who shovel their sidewalks after a snowstorm. Carrying the cart over unshoveled sidewalks isn't hard when it's empty, but it's not so easy when it's full.

I am especially grateful to those who clear curb cuts. My deep appreciation goes to all these good citizens.

Janice Knapp-Cordes, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics