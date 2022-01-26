Thanks to those who shovel snow -- Janice Knapp-Cordes

I am one of those (not-so) little old ladies who uses the bus and a rolling cart to do grocery shopping. (We choose to live without a car.)
I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all the people and institutions who shovel their sidewalks after a snowstorm. Carrying the cart over unshoveled sidewalks isn't hard when it's empty, but it's not so easy when it's full.
I am especially grateful to those who clear curb cuts. My deep appreciation goes to all these good citizens.
Janice Knapp-Cordes, Madison