Thanks to teachers who teach truth -- Parker Palmer

My heartfelt thanks to the Madison area teachers featured in Monday's front-page State Journal story "Teachers share model for civil rights activism."

I’m proud to live in a community where educators are teaching children about Martin Luther King Jr. and his role in the nonviolent Black liberation movement. This comes at a time when, across the U.S., right-wing forces are terrorizing teachers and librarians who dare to expose children to the reality of U.S. history, on the grounds that doing so is treasonous. It's astonishing.

I still hold the belief that the truth will set us free, a claim made by every wisdom tradition I know anything about. The more our children (and their elders) know about this country's flaws and failures as well as its strengths, the more likely they are to be the kind of citizens this democracy depends on to help us achieve a more perfect union.

A deep bow to all educators who have the courage to teach the truth against all opposition for the sake of the common good.

Parker Palmer, Madison

