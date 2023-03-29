With heavy hearts, we hear about the shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, at a private school, where three students, three staff members and the female shooter were killed.

The time from the initial call until the shooter was neutralized was about 14 minutes. That is a tribute to the officers involved. Our sympathy and prayers are with the families involved.

This week, during spring break, emergency responders are training at the Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo to prepare for such an incident. We hope and pray that this never happens in our area. Our thanks to all law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs involved. Let's hope that they never have to use such training.

Thanks and stay safe out there.

Jack Meegan, Baraboo

The Mendota Marsh collection