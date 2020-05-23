Thanks to police for catching burglar -- Randall S. Coloni

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Thanks and my compliments to the police departments of Madison, UW-Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, State Capitol, Janesville and Albany, as well as the Dane and Rock counties sheriff's offices. All these agencies managed to work together to recently identify and apprehend an individual responsible for 20 or more burglaries.

The time, energy and skill that went to catching this guy should not gone unnoticed. Police are frequently the focus of complaints and blame (sometimes justified) when things go wrong. But how often do you see people acknowledging their hard work and accomplishments.

Thanks to you all for a job well done.

Randall S. Coloni, Madison