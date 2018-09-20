A big thanks to the best fans in baseball.
The Mallards had a great season this year, which included setting the record for most wins in our 18-year history. Even though our season didn’t end the way we would have liked, we couldn’t have done it without the support of our fans.
We are looking forward to another fun and exciting season in 2019, and we hope you are as well. Our goal for 2019 is to keep you all smiling and having a great experience at the ol’ Duck Pond.
Thanks for helping make this one of the best seasons ever. Go Ducks.
Steve Schmitt, Madison Mallards owner