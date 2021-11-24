Thanks to Madison workers for picking up leaves -- Marti Witt

I was caught off guard by the city of Madison picking up leaves earlier than I thought. My neighbors across the street are both physically unable to rake their lawn.
While I was raking their lawn and trying to race across the street with baskets of leaves to toss on the pile still in the street by my home, I spoke to Brandon from the city crew and he said they'd come back in a bit -- which they did.
He even helped rake a few of the remaining leaves. Many thanks to people such as Brandon who help to assist neighbors.
Marti Witt, Madison