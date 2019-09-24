My mother and a friend traveled to the Overture Center in Madison to purchase tickets. They parked on an upper level of the Dayton Street parking ramp and walked to the Overture Center.
On returning to the parking structure, my mother was not feeling well and told her friend that she would wait while he walked up to get the car. She leaned against the building because she had nowhere to sit down. An observant firefighter from Firehouse No. 1 (across the street) noticed my mother’s distress and walked across the street carrying a chair.
He assisted her in sitting down and mentioned that his grandparents were about her age. He stayed with my mother until her friend arrived with the car and assisted her friend in exiting the ramp because he was struggling with the payment system. She told the firefighter that she felt that she had “died and gone to heaven” when he appeared and didn’t know what she would have done without his assistance.
It is so gratifying to know that our first-responders care for us during major crises but are also there to provide this special kind of help.
Joanne Looze, Madison