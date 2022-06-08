Thanks to Circus World for vet event -- Bryan P. Ward

I would personally like to thank Scott O’Donnell and Circus World for the wonderful salute to veterans and their families on May 28 at Circus World in Baraboo.

The singing by David Saloutos and Nancy Rago were outstanding and amazing. As the keynote speaker, I would also like to thank the American Legion for supporting the event. I only wish more local media had covered it. Most of all I would like to thank everyone who took their valuable time to attend the event.