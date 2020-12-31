Thanks to all who helped in 2020 -- Shelley Moffatt

As 2020 ends, I cannot help but be grateful.
Many people have struggled beyond imagination. Many topics have come forward that have caused us to think bigger and deeper than ever before. What I have found, though, is the heart of the human beings we interact with daily are bigger and more open then I knew.
When protective equipment was not available, seamstresses everywhere went to work. As we were cutoff from personal contact, creative ways to stay in touch were made or used (old-fashion phone calls and recently discovered video chats). Businesses became open to new ways to deliver their products (curbside pickup) and online ordering has increased significantly.
Rather than become upset if an order takes longer than I would expect, I am thankful to the employees who have managed the volume and continue to smile and say "thank you" or "you're welcome."
Life is not easy. But it is good, and I am grateful. To all the frontline workers, to all the delivery people, to family members who accommodate -- to each of you: Thank you.
Shelley Moffatt, Stoughton