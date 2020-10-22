 Skip to main content
Thanks to all the health care workers -- Lindsay Clark
In the midst of a global pandemic, we became first-time parents, adapting to more than just wearing a mask everywhere and following stay-at-home restrictions and other government guidelines.

While we modified our lives to our own changes and those of the rest of the country, one thing we continued to rely on was the pre- and postnatal care that I needed, and the medications I continue to take.

I want to thank all the essential workers who delivered care and who ensured the supply of medications that I and our community depend on. While we saw shortages on many products, medications continued to get delivered to our doctors and pharmacists, thanks to the resilient work of our health care distributors.

Lindsay Clark, Neenah

