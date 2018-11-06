My daily commute to work has improved by 100 percent, and I have the Dane County Board to thank for that.
Three huge billboards were along Aberg Avenue in Madison between the East Washington Avenue exit and the airport. What was once an ugly sight is now beautiful and clear, full of the fall foliage that we all love in Madison.
It was a long time coming, and I want to thank the county for having those monstrosities removed and making Dane County even more beautiful than it already is.
Lynn Pauly, Madison