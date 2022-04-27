Thanks for support of the United Way -- Pat Hartley

The Portage Area United Way presented a spaghetti dinner and music April 23 at Northwoods Inc. of Wisconsin. The board of directors and I want to thank everyone that attended the event.

Elizabeth Youra did an excellent job providing the entertainment. She provided easy to listen to music during the meal. Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner, our campaign chair, and his wife Jen helped with making the evening a success. We are especially grateful to Northwoods for providing us the free use of their facilities for the evening’s entertainment. Alsum Produce provided the salad greens that were served.

The attendees and local community members were also very charitable in their donations. Verona Gray, a nice young 103-year-old grandmother, was the winner of our 50/50 raffle.

We have no paid staff, so the money we raised stays in the community to provide basic needs for the clients of the agencies that we support in the Portage area. We donated some of the food we did not serve to the River Haven shelter.

Once again, thank you for venturing out and for your support.

Pat Hartley, Portage Area United Way board, Portage