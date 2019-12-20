Thanks for support of reading program -- Mike Hanson

Once again Madison displayed its generosity.

Last year, I wrote a column in the State Journal to announce the desire to divert some charity giving during the holidays from toys to reading. This initiative led to the community donating over $25,000 to launch a reading initiative in the summer for those young people behind in reading skills.

Hooray.

That was outstanding. The theory is that by helping kids improve reading skills, perhaps we make an impact on crime. We labeled the program “Community Read” because reading affects everyone. Two retired reading specialist teachers took over the program, hired teachers and found over 20 young people in need of tutoring. At first, the kids were skeptical. But once trust was built and they saw their reading skills progress, the program took off.

We know we made an impact, and we want to do this again in 2020 to expand the program beyond southwest Madison. This letter updates last year’s plea. I hope Madison shows our generosity once again.