The Sauk Prairie Optimist Club would like to thank the people who stopped in at our open house at the Ruth Culver Community Library to celebrate International Optimist Day on Feb. 2.

We hope that you enjoyed our continuously looped slideshow of Optimist pictures, our refreshments, memorabilia, conversation and door prizes.

We would like to especially thank the businesses that donated the prizes. We have such a great community that supports us and our mission of "bringing out the best in kids!"

Our next public event will be our Election Day Spaghetti Dinner, which will be a drive-thru at Riviera Bowl on April 4.

Ellen Paul, Prairie du Sac, president, Sauk Prairie Optimist Club

